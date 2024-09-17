Home World

The police make a gruesome discovery in a municipality in Italy. They discover a dead baby on a property – and this is not the first time.

Traversetolo – Traversetolo is an inconspicuous, small community in Italy. The town is located about 18 kilometers south-southeast of Parma. But now a shocking discovery has caused horror. The police discovered another baby’s body in the garden of a small villa.

Another baby body discovered in Italy: mother under suspicion

A shocking discovery was made in the Italian community at the beginning of August. A dead newborn was discovered in the garden of a villa property. According to reports from the Italian news agency Ansa According to reports, a 22-year-old student gave birth to the child alone. This was confirmed by DNA analysis.

After the birth, she allegedly killed the newborn and then buried it in the garden before going on a trip abroad. In the family’s absence, the grandmother looked after the dogs in the house. She is said to have then found the baby’s body. The young woman is now charged with intentional homicide.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, neither friends, the baby’s father nor the young woman’s family were informed of the pregnancy. In recent weeks, the father of the deceased infant was identified. He is also 22 years old. The young man’s mother told the news agency: “They knew each other since elementary school, they were together.”

Shocking discovery in Italy: Police discover second baby body in garden

However, the two had already separated months ago and had no contact. He had not known that the 22-year-old was going to be a father. His mother is also certain that it was impossible for no one to notice the pregnancy. “I assure you that was not possible, she walked around with her belly exposed all summer,” she said. Ansa.

Now investigators have discovered another baby’s body on the property. The newborn is also said to have been born in the 40th week. However, the birth took place more than a year ago. The connection between the two finds has not yet been established. It is still unclear whether the 22-year-old also gave birth to this child and whether it was from the same father. A DNA analysis is pending.

However, the mayor of the small community hopes that the open questions will be clarified quickly. “We hope that the investigators working on this case can clarify things as quickly as possible,” Simone Dall’Orto told the broadcaster TV Parma. At the beginning of the year, a gruesome triple murder in ItalyIn Tuscany, on the other hand, the unbelievable vigilante justice of a businesswoman with her SUV shocked people. (kas)