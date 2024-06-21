Millionaires and Radamel Falcao García They released white smoke this Thursday after the meeting they held at the house of the ‘Tiger’ in Miami, United States.

For weeks they talked about the details surrounding the negotiation. However, the economic issue was not a priority for either of the two parties that gave up their aspirations, nor was the tax issue, the agreement was unblocked after a security guarantee.

Falcao, to Millionaires. Photo:EFE and Millionaires Share

Negotiation with Falcao

Radamel Falcao García He always made it clear that the issue of his safety and that of his family was what worried him most, after the kidnapping of his father. Luis Díaz, Luis Manuel, last year in La Guajira.

This concern increased this week after the violent attack he suffered Edwin Cardona and his family in Antiochwhere armed criminals opened fire on the car in which they were traveling.

These events would have shaken the negotiation, but the general director of the Police, William Salamanca, He intervened in the middle of the meeting and spoke with Falcao himself to provide security.

Falcao García and Millionaires Photo:Mauricio Moreno. EL TIEMPO and Social Networks Share

Gustavo Serpa, maximum shareholder of MillionairesI speak in Snail Radio about the details of the arrival of Falcaowhen the retired general intervened to explain how he convinced the 38-year-old goalscorer.

According to what the manager said, he decided to call Salamanca so that he could speak directly with the gunner and convey the peace of mind he needed to give the go-ahead.

“I spoke with General Salamanca and I knew that Falcao had that concern, I told him to relax, I felt that I was not able to communicate what I was trying to communicate,” Serpa began by saying.

The meeting took place this Thursday afternoon Photo:TIME Share

‘The general saved the country’ with Falcao

“General Salamanca is a Millonarios fan and I told him, ‘General, save the country because I need you to Falcao be certain.’ He told me that he was available, I told him that I was going to meet with Falcao and that he could call him when he was with him and that gave him peace of mind,” he added.

The Director General of the Police reassured Falcao and in the dialogue with the aforementioned media he revealed: “I told him to count on us to deal with the entire security issue. I know that the issue is a priority for your family. “We called him and talked to give him peace of mind.”

Salamanca, who incidentally reiterated that he has been a fan of Millonarios since the time of Juan Gilberto Funes, told how they are going to coordinate security for the ‘Tigre’. “We will have a meeting with the head of security of Millionaires to coordinate the whole issue, we are prepared for that.”

The Police Director supervised the procedure. Photo:National Police Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS