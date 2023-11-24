Mash: security forces detained the head of the Leninsky district of the Moscow region Spassky

The police detained the head of the Leninsky district of the Moscow region, Alexei Spassky, and he is now under interrogation. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the channel, the official’s detention may be related to violations during the construction of residential buildings.

Earlier, law enforcement officers also detained Spassky’s former deputy, Albert Gravin. According to some reports, he is also suspected of involvement in violations during the construction of residential buildings, namely in the issuance of building permits, which severely limited the coverage area of ​​air defense systems.