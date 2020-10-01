Highlights: 2 friends reach Delhi to get justice for actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Delhi Police detained Ankit Acharya, friend of late actor

Explain that the CBI is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

new Delhi

Ganesh Hivarkar (Ganesh Hiwarkar), a friend of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankit Acharya, personal assistant to the late actor, arrived in Delhi today for Justice for Sushant. Both friends of the late actor were to go on hunger strike on 2 October i.e. on Gandhi Jayanti. But as soon as reaching Delhi, the police took Ankit into custody.

Hivarkar posted a video with Ankit on Twitter a few days ago and said that he would go on a symbolic hunger strike on 2 October. Both friends of the late actor were stopped as soon as they arrived at the Delhi airport. Ankit was taken into custody by the police.

Explain that in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, AIIMS has submitted a report to the CBI. The CBI team has started analyzing the AIIMS report and whatever decision the CBI takes will be final. At the same time, with the evidence already available with the CBI, it is being concluded that Sushant had committed suicide or was murdered.