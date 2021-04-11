In New Delhi, police arrested two men who were teaching monkeys to steal from passers-by. A local cycle rickshaw wrote a statement against the scammers, Al Arabiya reported.

It is noted that the pedicab gave a ride to the company with the monkeys and noticed how the animals stole six thousand rupees (more than six thousand rubles) from his pockets. Then the men fled with the monkeys.

Law enforcers managed to detain two of them at the bus stop. The third offender managed to escape. After that, the monkeys were sent to an animal rescue center.

The police associate such gangs with other cases of theft in the country. For example, last year in the northern city of Merath, she attacked a health worker and stole blood samples from patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier it was reported that in India, a monkey took a bag with a large amount from a man and scattered bills from a tree, trying to find food among them. Inside the bag was about 400 thousand rupees (about 402 thousand rubles).