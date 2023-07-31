Batumelebi: police in Batumi detained protesters against the liner with Russians

Police detained several protesters participating in a protest against the arrival of the Astoria Grande cruise ship with Russians on board. This is reported by the TV channel Batumelebi.

The action began in the harbor of Batumi at midnight local time, it was attended by civil activists and members of the Georgian opposition.

On July 27, the liner was already making a stop in Batumi. This caused dissatisfaction with the opposition, who believe that the liner may be subject to international sanctions. In addition, they stressed that some of the Russians on board could have violated the Georgian law “On Occupation” by visiting Abkhazia and South Ossetia earlier.

The Astoria Grande, which sails under the flag of Palau and is operated by the Turkish company Miray Cruises. On July 22, the liner departed from Sochi for Turkey.