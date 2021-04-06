Police officers detained and delivered to the police department nine people who violated public order near correctional colony No. 2 in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, where the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund is serving his sentence (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexey Navalny. It is reported by TASS…

According to the agency, about 45 people gathered at the IC, 30 of them were journalists and bloggers. “Nine citizens who committed public order violations were taken by police officers to the territorial department of internal affairs for further investigation,” the police said in a statement.

Among the detainees was also the head of the “Alliance of Doctors” (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Anastasia Vasilyeva and CNN journalists. It was noted that Vasilyeva refused to comply with the police’s demand to disperse, and the journalists did not have press cards and vests with the words “Press” on them. Reporters meanwhile released from the OVD, Vasiliev also released…

On April 5, Navalny was transferred to a medical unit with symptoms of acute respiratory infections. During the planned prophylactic medical examination, he was diagnosed with a high temperature. The Kremlin noted that if a prisoner is really sick, he will be provided with proper treatment. At the same time, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov added that “there can be no talk of any special conditions for one of the convicts.”

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized the replacement of the suspended sentence of the oppositionist in the Yves Rocher case with a real one as legal. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. He must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.