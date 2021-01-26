A man suspected of attacking a policeman during an unauthorized rally on January 23 was detained in Moscow. On Wednesday, January 27, reports REN TV…

According to the channel, it turned out to be a taxi driver Valery Yevsin.

Earlier, a video appeared where the security forces detain the violator of the order, but the activists attack the riot police officer, knock him to the ground and kick him in the head.

On January 26, officers of the criminal investigation department detained one of the participants in the attack on a car with AMR license plates during an unauthorized rally in Moscow. A criminal case was initiated against the detainee under the article “Hooliganism”.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that the Investigative Committee opened 20 criminal cases following unauthorized actions that took place in a number of Russian cities on January 23. The bulk of illegal actions are classified under Art. 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“The use of violence against a government official”). In addition, as part of the investigation of cases, those involved in the commission of offenses were detained.

Also on Tuesday, it was reported that two participants in an illegal action were detained in Moscow on suspicion of using violence against police officers. One of them was arrested.

On the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin said that everyone has the right to express their point of view, but this should be done within the framework of the law. In addition, the president called it inadmissible to involve minors in unauthorized actions. He stressed that “politics is not done” by such methods.

On January 23, uncoordinated actions took place in different cities of Russia. In Moscow and St. Petersburg, there were also children among the detainees. On January 22, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the involvement of minors in illegal actions on the facts of calls to participate in illegal actions.