In Moscow, a man was arrested who on December 22, armed with a firearm, tried to rob the “Sauber Bank”, reports TASS…

On Tuesday, an unknown person burst into the capital’s bank with a pistol and demanded money from the employees of the credit institution. After that, the man fired several shots and fled from the scene without taking anything.

“The suspect in this crime has been detained,” a law enforcement agency source said.

According to him, the raider was a 29-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan. The arrest took place on Friday, December 25, with the support of SOBR, it is noted that the suspect offered resistance.

A criminal case was initiated against the malefactor under the article on robbery.

Earlier in the Kuban, law enforcement officers detained one of the wanted on suspicion of an attack on a financial institution in the city of Krasnodar.