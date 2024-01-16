The police detained a man who started a fight in the elevator cabin of a multi-storey building in the city of Murino, Leningrad Region, following a tip from social networks. The Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region reported this on January 16.

The incident occurred on January 13. The moment of the fight was caught on CCTV cameras. The recording shows how two men entered the elevator, after which one of them began to brutally beat the other. After the victim fell to the floor of the elevator, the aggressor pulled him away. Traces of blood were visible on the floor.

As the department indicated, on the evening of January 15, while monitoring social networks, the Vsevolozhsk district police discovered a video recording of the incident. At that time, law enforcement officers did not receive any statements regarding this incident.

It was established that the beating took place in the elevator cabin of building 16 on Okhtinskaya Alley in Murino. The rowdy turned out to be a 36-year-old unemployed citizen of one of the neighboring states.

The department also reported that the aggressor had previously come to the attention of the police and was repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility, in particular, for drinking alcohol and petty hooliganism.

The detainee was taken to the police department for investigation. He admitted that on January 13, after drinking alcohol together, he had a quarrel with an acquaintance living in the house where the fight took place.

“An administrative protocol has been drawn up against the detainee under Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (petty hooliganism). The police have taken measures to establish the whereabouts of the victim in order to take a statement from him. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided,” the department concluded on its Telegram channel.

At the end of December in St. Petersburg, MMA fighter Rustan Abdurapov broke a barrier and attacked a man with a child. The athlete said that he hit the man holding the child because of “provocation” on his part, since the victim was filming his conflict with another woman.