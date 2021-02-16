Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Irkutsk region detained the organizer of the drug group and his ten accomplices, who are suspected of drug trafficking. About this on Tuesday, February 16, reported on the website of the department’s administration for the region.

As noted, the suspects have deployed a network of supplies of prohibited substances to four cities of the Irkutsk region, Buryatia and the Krasnodar Territory.

“As part of the special operation, which was carried out in several stages, the police detained one of the leaders of the community and 10 participants,” the message says.

During the searches, more than 785 g of synthetic drugs, 48 ​​g of heroin and 815 g of herbal drugs were seized. In addition, the drug dealers maintained two cannabis plantations.

Six suspects were arrested, one is under house arrest, and four more are under recognizance not to leave.

On February 12, it was reported that in the Volokolamsk district of the Moscow region, police found a drug laboratory that produced about 500 kg of synthetic drugs every month. A criminal case was initiated under Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs.”