In St. Petersburg, police detained a 34-year-old Armenian citizen for raping a 23-year-old saleswoman from the Primorsky district. This is reported Fontanka.

At about 22:00 on July 1, a resident of a high-rise building on Yakhtennaya Street called the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He was the first to hear about the incident from a Russian woman. The girl said that a foreigner abused her in her apartment.

As a result, the man was detained in hot pursuit. Now a protocol on petty hooliganism has been drawn up against him, the issue of initiating a case is being decided.

