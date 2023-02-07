In a restaurant near Moscow, Mytishchi, the police covered a gathering of thieves and detained 52 participants

The police and the Grom special forces of the Russian Guard covered a thieves’ gathering, which took place in the Granada restaurant, located in Mytishchi near Moscow. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

Criminal authorities gathered in an institution on 1st Proletarskaya Street to discuss current issues in the criminal business related to the sale of drugs and weapons. Eyewitnesses filmed a video at the meeting place.

The footage shows parked service vehicles.

The police were called by vigilant citizens who drew attention to the large concentration of Caucasians with pistols and machine guns, clarifies Telegram-SHOT channel.

The participants of the gathering tried to hide when the security forces arrived, but law enforcement officers managed to detain 52 people, they seized two firearms and a bag with an unknown powder, for a long time with a drug. It has been sent for examination.

Among the detainees are 48 natives of Azerbaijan, two natives of Dagestan, and one each from Armenia and Tajikistan. They were taken to the department to check for involvement in crimes and the legality of their stay in Russia, adds Base.