In Amsterdam, 30 participants in an unauthorized rally against coronavirus restrictions were detained. On Sunday, January 2, the edition reported RTL with reference to the police in the Netherlands.

It is noted that they are suspected of violating public order, illegal possession of weapons, insults and refusal to obey the orders of the guards.

In addition, the police said that during the demonstration, four law enforcement officers were injured.

In total, according to the estimates of the city authorities, about 10 thousand people took part in the action.

On Sunday in the Dutch capital, clashes broke out between law enforcement officers and protesters against the restrictions. Law enforcement officers used shields and clubs. A dog was lowered onto one of the protesters, which knocked the man to the ground. Those who tried to help him were driven away by law enforcement officers with truncheons.

The NL Times clarifies that the police were forced to resort to such measures due to the fact that riots and clashes broke out during the rally.

Since December 19, a lockdown has been introduced in the Netherlands due to the spread of Omicron, a strain of coronavirus infection. Only pharmacies, gas stations, grocery stores and some vital institutions continue to operate. The regime will last until January 14.