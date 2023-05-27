In The Hague, the police began to detain protesters for demonstrating on the A12 highway

Police in the Netherlands have begun detaining protesting climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement who were demonstrating on the A12 motorway. This publication reports NL Times.

On May 27, activists blocked the highway and began to demand that the authorities no longer provide subsidies for mining. Thousands of people took part in the action. To disperse the demonstrators, law enforcement officers had to use a water cannon.

Now the activists are taken by bus to the police stations. Some protesters are trying to resist the police.

In March of this year, Extinction Rebellion activists held a similar action on the A12 motorway. Then they demanded that local authorities stop subsidizing companies that run on fossil fuels. Then 700 people were detained.