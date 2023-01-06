Man arrested in southern Kosovo for opening fire on Christmas Eve

Police have detained a man who opened fire in southern Kosovo on Christmas Eve. Writes about it TASS.

According to available data, the detainee was a 33-year-old man, his nationality is not specified. Earlier Serbian media wrote that he was an Albanian. Now the violator has been taken to the city of Uroshevac for interrogation.

Earlier, residents of the village of Gotovush in southern Kosovo began blocking roads after the shooting. Local residents gathered at the scene of the assassination in protest. The protesters demanded to detain the man who opened fire. It is clarified that a section of the Uroshevac-Strpce highway has already been blocked.

On January 6, an unidentified person opened fire from automatic weapons at Serbs celebrating Christmas Eve. As a result of the incident, two were injured. The shooting took place near the town of Strpce. An 11-year-old teenager and a 21-year-old man were injured.

At the time of the attack, the victims walked along the side of the road and carried a special log to the evening ceremony. The man opened fire from a passing car. Both victims were hospitalized with moderate injuries.