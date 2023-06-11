Scottish police have arrested former Scotland’s Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon as a result of an investigation into alleged illegal funding of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP). The arrest of Sturgeon – who resigned from office on February 15 after controversies related to the approval of the Scottish Gender Recognition Act and after the High Court prevented the Scottish Parliament from calling a new independence referendum – occurs after the of her husband, Peter Murrell, who was questioned on April 5 for 11 hours and then released due to his relationship with the case. The former chief minister has been taken to police stations for questioning, reports Reuters citing the BBC.

“A 52-year-old woman has been arrested today, June 11, 2023, as a suspect in connection with an ongoing investigation into the finances of the Scottish National Party,” Scottish Police announced on Twitter. “The woman is in custody and is being questioned by police.” After four in the afternoon, British public television, the BBC, confirmed that the person arrested was Sturgeon.

The police are investigating the fate of just over 680,000 euros that the party raised in 2017, during the campaign to hold a second independence referendum in Scotland (the first was in 2014, before Brexit) and which, allegedly, would have been diverted to other purposes. The Scottish media had already reported a few months ago that Murrell was part of the investigation, for an interest-free loan of about 12,000 euros that he had made to the SNP. At the time, Sturgeon’s strength in her party and in the popularity polls allowed the then-chief minister to easily weather the storm and downplay the allegations.

A spokesperson for the former chief minister has assured that it was Sturgeon herself who has come to give a statement and has stated that she intends to collaborate to clarify the facts. Following her husband’s arrest last April, the SNP issued a statement stating that “it would not be appropriate” to comment on an ongoing police case,” but pointed out that the party “cooperates fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.” The formation then assured that its main governing body had ordered a review of “governance and transparency”.

No to the second referendum

The legal blow dealt by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom to Sturgeon’s aspirations to hold a new independence referendum at the end of November —the magistrates rejected the possibility of being summoned by the Scottish Home Rule Parliament, given London’s refusal to give its permission—began a rapid decline in Sturgeon’s popularity. The idea of ​​turning the next UK general election, due at the end of 2024, into a consultation de facto on independence did not convince a large part of the members of the SNP, who saw a lot of uncertainty and unilateralism in that formula. The idea of ​​upsetting the direction of the elections was for many of them an unnecessary trick granted to the Scottish Labor Party, dominant in the region until the SNP wrested control.

The controversy surrounding the reform of the Gender Identity Law, promoted by Sturgeon without excessive popular support, aggravated the pressure on the Scottish Government. Without specifying the reasons, but with all these problems accumulated on the table, Sturgeon presented her resignation as chief minister and leader of the SNP last February, which gave way to an internal election, in which the candidate Humza Yousaf won. He was the favorite of the leadership and it was a message of continuity, but also the feeling that the crisis in the party had ended falsely.

