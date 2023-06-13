A 31-year-old man was arrested this Tuesday in the city of Nottingham, in central England, after three were found dead and three injured throughout the early morning. “The agents are still working to try to clearly determine what happened”; the police have reported, who have described what happened, for the moment, as a “serious incident”.

Since early this Tuesday morning, several streets in the center have been blocked, and a large part of public transport has been suspended.

The first two dead were found at four in the morning on Ilkeston Road. Nearly two miles from there a third appeared, on Magdala Road. Finally, a van tried to run over three people in Milton Street shortly after. All three were taken to the nearest hospital.

“This is a horrible and tragic incident that has claimed the lives of three people,” said Police Chief Kate Meynell. “We believe these three incidents are related and we have a man in custody,” Meynell confirmed.

A team of agents from the national coordination service between security agencies (NILO) has traveled to the area to collaborate in the investigation, although for the moment the authorities have not declared what happened a “terrorist act”. , nor indicated any link with this type of crime.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom receives timely information on the development of the investigation early in the morning, and an official statement from Downing Street is expected shortly.

