The death of a 17-year-old boy shot by the police has lit the fuse in France. From north to south, from east to west, it has been a night of riots in various neighborhoods of the country. The situation is reminiscent of the lifting of the banlieuesthe outskirts of large cities—in 2005, which lasted three weeks. The Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, reported this Thursday 150 arrests during the riots and announced the mobilization of 40,000 police officers and gendarmes for tonight throughout the territory.

Thousands of people have marched today through the streets of Nanterre, the municipality in the west of Paris where the events took place, chanting the slogan “without justice, there is no peace.” At the end of the demonstration, around 4:00 p.m., the first incidents with tear gas and police charges were recorded.

“The death of a young man requires calm and seclusion,” the president, Emmanuel Macron, said in the morning at the start of a meeting with several ministers at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior. “The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations, but also schools and city halls. That is to say, basically, against the institutions and the Republic, and they are absolutely unjustifiable”.

The Nanterre march has gathered a crowd, headed by a van whose roof was sitting on Mounia, the mother of Nahel (or Naël), the teenager who died on Tuesday morning when he was shot during a police control of the car he was driving . Among the demonstrators, there were children and grandchildren of North African and African immigrants, and there were many young people, but also older people and whites.

The slogans ―”without justice there is no peace”; “murderous police”― they reminded those of the movement Black Lives Matter of the United States, which arose after the death, in 2020, of the African-American George Floyd at the hands of the police. In most of the French media, the origins of Nahel’s family have not been disclosed, but it has been implied that they originate from the Maghreb, like many young people from the suburbs who, in various interviews during the march, declared themselves daily victims of racism and discrimination.

“How many Naël were not filmed?” read a poster, which reflects another widespread idea among the protesters: if this case has become known and has caused outrage, it is because it was filmed and seen on social networks, but many others remain hidden. When the demonstration marched past the monument “to the martyrs of deportation and resistance”, some young people painted on it, in giant letters: “Complicit police” and “police mob”.

Despite calls for calm from Macron and other political leaders, in Nanterre things did not appear to be calming down. Several young people declared during the demonstration that they supported the riots (“not riots; rebellion”, said one of them) because they considered that it was the only way to be heard.

No one regretted the incidents of the previous two nights. In Nanterre, as in other neighborhoods and cities in France, young people launched rockets, some were organized, and law enforcement responded with tear gas.

General view of the march in Nanterre for the teenager who died on Tuesday morning when he was shot during a police control of the car he was driving SARAH MEYSSONNIER (REUTERS) A firefighter puts out a burning vehicle during protests in Nanterre on Wednesday. ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI (AFP) Vehicles on fire in the parking lot of a supermarket in Schiltigheim, this Thursday. PATRICK HERTZOG (AFP) Nahe’s mother, Mounina, leads the march in Nanterre this Thursday. Among the demonstrators, there were children and grandchildren of North African and African immigrants, and there were many young people, but also older people and whites. Abdulmonam Eassa (Getty Images) A group of young people faced the French riot police, during the night of this Wednesday in Nanterre.

YOAN VALAT (EFE) Vehicles of the municipal police of Mons-en-Baroeul burned by the clashes between protesters and the police, this Thursday. PASCAL ROSSIGNOL (REUTERS) Riot officers walk past burning vehicles during clashes in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, on Wednesday night. Christophe Ena (AP/LAPRESSE) French police officers stand by the entrance to the Mons-en-Barœul Town Hall, near Lille, damaged during riots, on Thursday. PASCAL ROSSIGNOL (REUTERS) A young man, during the clashes with the French riot police, during the night of this Wednesday in Nanterre. Christophe Ena (AP/LAPRESSE)

Out of control areas

The images at dawn on Thursday were those of a country with areas out of control. Groups of young people set fire to a municipal building in northern France and, in the same region, a Lidl supermarket. Buses and trams burned. Others attacked the gatehouse of the Fresnes prison, near Paris, with fireworks shuttles. In Neuilly-sur-Marne, the seven local police cars were burned.

The violence spread to cities such as Toulouse, Nice and the outskirts of Lyon, where rocket fire set fire to several floors of a residential building in the town of Villeurbanne. No buses run in the Paris region as a safety measure.

Anger erupted on Tuesday after several videos were broadcast on social media showing two policemen forcing a yellow Mercedes to stop. As the car starts, one of the officers shoots at point-blank range. The Prosecutor’s Office, after questioning the agent, has requested the indictment of him for voluntary manslaughter and his provisional arrest.

“The legal conditions for the use of the weapon did not exist,” Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache said in a statement to the press. The shot “passed through the right arm and chest” of the victim, he added. In the car there were no weapons, no dangerous objects, and no drugs. The car, in which two people were traveling, in addition to Nahel, had already drawn the attention of the same policemen a few minutes earlier, for speeding and for the driver’s youth. They ordered him to stop the first time, without success. During the interrogation, the detained policeman claimed to have felt threatened when the vehicle started, disobeying his orders. The prosecutor clarified that the police knew the deceased minor for having previously disobeyed orders from traffic agents, and that he had received a summons a few days ago to appear in September in the Juvenile Court.

Makeshift altar in memory of Naël, this Thursday in Nanterre. GONZALO SOURCES (REUTERS)

The shock over the death of Nahel has mobilized even elite athletes on social networks. “France hurts me. An unacceptable situation”, said Kylian Mbappé. “Nahel could have been my little brother”, Real Madrid player Aurélien Tchouameni wrote in an open letter. “And I’m heartbroken when I hear her mother, because I hear my mother’s voice. We will not redo history and we will not change the world on social media.”

The altercations have also sparked a political brawl. The Interior Minister criticized those who “have not called for calm”, alluding to politicians on the left, such as Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who has declared: “The watchdogs order us to call for calm. Let’s call for justice.” At the same time, the government is facing criticism from the leader of the extreme right, Marine Le Pen, who declared: “For Jean-Luc Mélechon to take advantage of this event to deploy his ideology of systematic questioning of the police forces, we expected no less. But we expected something else from the President of the Republic”.

