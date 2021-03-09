Police in Lyon, France, have detained an 11-year-old boy who is suspected of being involved in a threat to cut off the head of the mayor of the commune of Rije-la-Pape. On Tuesday, March 9, reports LyonMag…

“In relation to him, taking into account his age, alternative disciplinary measures will be taken in the form prescribed by the legal protection of minors,” the publication quotes a message from the prosecutor’s office.

Alexandre Vincende, the head of the French commune, on Saturday 6 March posted on his Facebook page a photograph of a threatening post on the wall from an alleged attacker, which spoke of “a possible severed head and a fire in the municipality.” On the same day, the local police, according to the newspaper, announced the arrest of “one of the suspects.”

It is noted that the search for the rest of the participants in this crime continues.

Earlier, on February 25, it was reported that in the center of France, unknown persons threw stones at the car of the mayor of the French city of Bron Jeremiah Breo. On Wednesday, February 24, the mayor was returning from a business meeting. Then unidentified persons attacked the car, which also contained his colleagues.