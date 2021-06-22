There is no trace of 20-year-old Laura from Freudenstadt. Now the police are looking for the missing person. Investigators describe a mysterious encounter at the train station in a message.

Offenburg – Where is 20-year-old Laura N. from the Freudenstadt area? Since Friday, June 18, 2021, there has been no trace of the young woman. Now the police are looking for the missing person with the first details and a photo. The authorities emphasize a particularly mysterious detail: shortly before she disappeared, the young woman had made contact with a previously unknown group.

Offenburg: Laura from Freudenstadt has been missing since Friday – the police describe a mysterious encounter at the train station

The meeting, which is not described in detail, is said to have occurred on the evening of her disappearance around 10 p.m. at the train station in Offenburg. There, according to the police, she should have met a previously unknown group. She wanted to use this to call her family because her cell phone battery was empty. In the published statement, the police did not explain whether Laura N. had actually reached her family. But since then, the 20-year-old has been said to have been swallowed by the earth.

Missing Laura is around 170 to 175, is slim, and has long brown straight hair and brown eyes. The police describe her appearance as southern European with Serbian nationality.

Now the police are looking for the missing person with a photo. Witnesses or whistleblowers are asked to contact the detective service, Tel. 07231 186-4444.

