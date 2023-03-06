The regional committee of Citizens in the Region of Murcia presented this Monday a “complaint before the Prosecutor’s Office requesting that everything that happened in reference to the administrative file be clarified” for the hiring of an event to promote Easter, which was suspended for contravening the criteria of the municipal legal services.

The communication secretary of the orange party, David Sánchez, said it, who appeared before the media with the former vice mayor and sole mayor of Cs, Francisco Morales, who was dismissed on Friday by the mayor, Diego José Mateos, for alleged irregularities in the booking for that event.

Sánchez assured that “we are the first interested in clarifying all this and that letter in the Prosecutor’s Office we have provided all the documentation that the party has so far.” He added that they would have liked to include a complete copy of the file in that letter but “unfortunately the mayor, far from carrying out an exercise in transparency, has not provided us with the requested information and has sent us to the general registry of the City Council” and in this way they will take time to get it in three to four days, he said.

According to Sánchez, “transparency is inherent to Ciudadanos, we have nothing to hide and that is why it is important that all the responsibilities of all those involved in this matter be cleared up.”

He assured that “delaying this process is not good for anyone” and he trusted that the Prosecutor’s Office “act quickly and that all kinds of responsibilities, civil, criminal or those that exist can be determined in order to determine the political responsibilities that in our opinion They haven’t finished.”

Morales defended that there was an error in the administrative procedure that led to the suspension of the event, that it had a budget of 70,000 euros and that there would have been an administrative infraction only in the case of continuing with the event with the negative report, something that was not occurred.

According to Morales, the PSOE Budget Department headed by Isidro Abellán has been the one that “has determined the administrative procedure, as stated in an internal report of the City Council, and that this procedure has been shown to be irregular by the legal services.”

The former vice mayor added that the internal report of the City Council shows that the Budget and Tourism technicians presented the report of the project and the recommended administrative procedure to the mayor of the PSOE Diego José Mateos.

According to Morales, “we cannot forget that it is the mayor of the PSOE who decides to take it to the Governing Board for its approval. It is the mayor’s power to determine the agenda of the Governing Boards, and therefore he was the most knowledgeable and participated in the entire process ». He claimed that Mateos “cannot dodge the buck.”