A minor supervised by the Generalitat She escaped this Friday, December 13, from a Barcelona hospital with her newborn baby. For this reason, a large force from the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Urban Police are now trying to locate her.

Agents from the Regional Operational Resources Areas (ARRO), as well as from Citizen Security and the Mediation Unit, participate in the deployment. According to what ‘El Caso’ has reported and police sources have confirmed, the minor would have left the center where she gave birth, not wanting the child to also remain under the guardianship of the Directorate of Care for Children and Adolescents (DGAIA).

The Government confirms to this newspaper that both “are fine”, although for the moment, the police incident remains open. Shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Police closed one of the subway entrances on Diagonal Avenue, and there are also traffic disruptions for the same reason. Several bus lines also suffer deviations in this section of the avenue at its confluence with Carlos III.

