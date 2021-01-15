Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have denied information about the storming and seizure of the building of the Zhytomyr Regional Council by the protesters. This is stated in an entry on the page of the regional department of the National Police on Facebook.

It is emphasized that the protesters entered the building of the Zhytomyr Regional Administration and the Regional Council, insignificantly damaging the turnstile.

Residents of the city protested against the rise in gas tariffs. Similar events were held in various regions of Ukraine, in particular in Odessa, Poltava, as well as in Kharkov, Kirovograd, Transcarpathian and other regions.

Earlier it was reported that in Zhitomir, protesters against the increase in gas tariffs seized the building of the regional council. It is noted that about 250-300 people participate in the protests in the city.