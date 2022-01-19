M. AYESTARAN Correspondent in Jerusalem Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 20:32



After 48 hours of tension, the Israel Police evicted the Salhiye family and demolished the house in which they lived in Skeikh Jarrah, a neighborhood in East Jerusalem located less than a kilometer from the walls of the Old City, which has become a symbol of Palestinian resistance. against the occupation.

The security forces launched their surprise operation at 3:00 a.m. and used riot gear to reduce the family and activists who had barricaded themselves inside since Monday to try to stop the eviction. The lawyer for those affected, Walid Abu Thaya, denounced this “brutal act” and reported the arrest of 18 people.

It is the first eviction carried out by Israel in this neighborhood since 2017. The legal battle began five years ago when they received notice that the property would be expropriated to build a school for children with special needs. About twenty people lived in this 120-square-meter house, who are now homeless.