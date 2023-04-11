In addition to high inflation and the economic slowdown, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who completed a year in office in March, has his image eroded by another crisis: that of public security.

Chile is experiencing a national uproar over the death of Carabinero (as the Chilean ostensive police is called) Daniel Palma, 33 years old, murdered in Santiago last Wednesday (5).

It was the third killing of a police officer in the country in 23 days. Two suspected participants in the crime, both Venezuelans, were arrested. According to the Chilean press, one of them had been expelled from the country since 2020.

Although the murders of police officers in Chile are much less common than in Brazil, the alert was lit because the country has already equaled this year the number of homicides of police officers registered in 2022 as a whole (three) and that of 2021 and 2020 combined. In 2019, there were no murders of workers of this category in Chile.

Violence against carabineers exposes the public security crisis facing the country. According to data from the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security, crime soared in Chile in 2022, with highlights for the rise in thefts with violence or intimidation (64%), thefts (46%), rapes ( 12%) and homicides (the number of murders jumped from 695 in 2021 to 934 last year, an increase of 34%).

“We are facing terrible crime. We had never seen this before. The violence with which these people are acting is obviously going to force us to look for other strategies to be able to face it”, said the general director of the Carabineros, Ricardo Yáñez, to the newspaper El País last week.

Faced with this crisis, the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security announced intervention in the area of ​​security in the 30 Chilean municipalities that boast the highest crime rates in the country, and Boric enacted a law that gives greater powers to the security forces, such as greater freedom to use of weapons to repel attacks in the streets, and which increases the penalties for those who attack police officers.

In an interview with the website Ex-Ante, former minister Jorge Burgos argued that one of the main explanations for the increase in crime in Chile is the increase in immigration (from the border with Bolivia), but he also considered that there was influence of the wave of 2019-2020 protests.

“I believe that we, as a society, are paying the consequences of three years in which public order and the authority of the Carabineros were permanently questioned. There was a speech that it was necessary to start everything from scratch”, criticized Burgos, who was Minister of the Interior and Public Security and National Defense of Chile during the second government of Michelle Bachelet (2014-2018).

“The current government started very badly, very badly, with a disastrous speech on this subject. [segurança pública]. The facts led him to change this discourse. It’s a welcome change. But it is necessary to maintain this, without going back”, he warned.

In the interview, Burgos asked for the creation of a ministry exclusively for Public Security – an issue that should begin to be discussed in the Chilean Legislature in the coming days, as well as administrative changes to notify the expulsion of illegal migrants, rules on usurpation and provisional release, reiteration of crimes, among others. (With EFE Agency)