The number of victims is currently unclear. Students leave the Faculty of Arts in downtown Prague with their arms raised. It is located just a few meters from the famous Charles Bridge.

A police officer cordons off an area of ​​the city center near Prague University on Thursday. There were deaths and injuries after shots were fired here. Image: AFP

AShots were said to have been fired at a university in downtown Prague. There were dead and injured, the police said on Thursday, according to the CTK agency. The shooter was rendered harmless. According to the police, dozens of people are said to have been injured.

According to initial information, the incident is said to have occurred at the Philosophical Faculty of Charles University on Jan-Palach-Platz. Humanities are taught there.

The police were on site with a large contingent. She called on people to avoid the area. Residents should not go out of the house. Photos showed students leaving the building with their arms raised. The Czech Republic's Charles University asked employees in an email to stay put and lock the doors.

There was initially no further information on the number of dead and injured. Jan-Palach-Platz is located just a few hundred meters from the famous Charles Bridge.

More soon on FAZ.NET.