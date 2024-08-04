Police | Data puppy learns to look for hidden memory sticks – The police started training electronic dogs

Police|Some police dogs are now trained to find hidden electronic devices. Eight-week-old Data is becoming the Lapland police’s first electronic dog.

Finns the duties of police dogs have become more diverse. Today, some of the dogs that have completed basic police dog training may specialize as electronic dogs.

In Finland, there is already one ready-made electronic dog and two that are still being trained.

One of the trainees is eight weeks old Datawhich is trained at the Lapland Police Department.

Data is already learning to find things with his sense of smell. The Lapland police’s Instagram video shows how the little puppy walks around the room with its muzzle on the ground.

The dog’s task is to hunt down electronic devices.

Electronic dogs can be used, for example, in the investigation of online, financial and sexual crimes, which often involve hiding electronic devices. They know how to search, for example, memory sticks, hard drives, laptops and phones.

in Finland around 250 police dogs work, and the dogs are involved in around 10,000–12,000 tasks every year. 30–40 dogs are acquired for police use every year.

Almost all of them are German Shepherds or Belgian Shepherds. However, for example, labrador retrievers, smooth-haired retrievers and border collies are also used.

Chief Commissioner Jussi Huhtela The Itä-Uusimaa police department told HS in July that the dog is an important tool in search tasks.

According to him, today police dogs are used more for all kinds of search tasks than for use of force.