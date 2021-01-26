While the Beauvau of security has barely started (read our edition of January 25), the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin announced to the Parisian strengthening the “Operational reserve” from the police in September, to deal with domestic and intra-family violence. “There are currently nearly 5,000 reservists, 90% of whom are retirees. I want to rejuvenate it and reach the figure of 30,000, as in the gendarmerie ”, he declared, without specifying whether the allocated budget will be revised upwards. For the secretary general of the CGT Interior, Anthony Caillé, this measure is a “Bad idea: we need statutory employment, not 30,000 reservists who will be subcontractors. These precarious hires will serve as a pretext for the government to cut budgets ”. ” And then, he adds, these reservists, we will have to train them when we have closed almost all the French police schools. “ In addition, Gérald Darmanin has promised the creation of “10,000 apprenticeship contracts” intended primarily for young people from lower-income neighborhoods. A provision that already exists under the name of “cadet of the Republic”, where apprentices are paid 552.15 euros net per month for the duration of their training. L. R.