Police Danish newspaper: Police search the home of submarine murderer Madsen’s wife in Finland

The newspaper writes that the request was related to Madsen’s last week’s prison escape.

Police has made a home search known as a submarine killer on Thursday Peter Madsenin Home of a wife living in Finland, says a Danish newspaper Extra Bladet. According to the newspaper, the apartment was searched at the request of the Danish police.

Madsen’s wife has lived in Salo.

Madsen killed a Swedish journalist Kim Wallin in August 2017, when Wall embarked on a submarine built by Madsen himself to interview Madsen. Later, parts of Wall’s dismembered body were found in the sea.

Madsen was sentenced to life the following year.

In Finland, I searched for home searches earlier Evening News.