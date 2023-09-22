Friday, September 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | Danger notice issued in Eno about a mother bear that lost her cub – Police: The bear is being tracked

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Police | Danger notice issued in Eno about a mother bear that lost her cub – Police: The bear is being tracked

A car driver ran into a bear cub in Joensuu eno. The puppy died as a result of the collision.

| Updated

Joensuu There is a potentially dangerous mother bear in Eno, informs the Eastern Finland Police Department.

A bear cub died early Friday morning when a motorist hit it on Sarvingintie.

The police advises to avoid moving in the area until the end of the dangerous situation has been announced.

Mother bear remained nearby after the accident, it is reported from Eastern Finland from the police department. In addition to the road, the area has forest and very sparsely populated areas.

It is a quiet area, where movement is advised to be avoided in case of a bear attack. Chief Commissioner Ilpo Kortelainen instructs motorists to avoid the area, for example.

“There is no evidence that the mother bear is aggressive. However, this is possible because its puppy has died,” explains Kortelainen.

See also  Astonishment at promotional agent after racist statement: "Whoever makes such a comment in that position..."

On Friday morning, in addition to the police, a professional group of hunters was called to the scene, and together they have tried to get the bear to leave the area and continue its journey.

Last visual perception of a bear is from Friday morning. After that, the authorities have no information about the bear’s movements. The bear is currently being tracked down.

“They have tried to make contact with the bear to see how it behaves. We are trying to find out if its behavior is, for example, normal.”

According to Kortelainen, there is a police patrol in the area, which visits houses in the neighborhood to warn the locals about the bear moving in the area.

#Police #Danger #notice #issued #Eno #mother #bear #lost #cub #Police #bear #tracked

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Activision Blizzard acquisition: the CMA appreciates the new Xbox agreement, is it almost done?

Activision Blizzard acquisition: the CMA appreciates the new Xbox agreement, is it almost done?

Recommended

No Result
View All Result