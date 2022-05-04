According to the Baden-Württemberg LKA, signs of violence “of low intensity” were found on the body of the man who died on Monday after a police check in Mannheim. The investigations are ongoing.

Andreas Stenger (right), President of the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office, Romeo Schüssler (middle), Head of the Mannheim Public Prosecutor’s Office, and Siegfried Kollmar, President of the Mannheim Police Headquarters, provide information on the current status of the investigation. Image: dpa

AAccording to the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA), traces of blunt force were found on the body of a man who died after a police check in Mannheim. However, these were “of low intensity,” said LKA President Andreas Stenger on Wednesday. It is unclear whether the 47-year-old died a violent or a natural death. The man also had heart failure.

The 47-year-old was revived last Monday after the collapse, but later died in hospital. According to the police and the public prosecutor’s office, he is said to have previously resisted. The two police officers involved are now being investigated on suspicion of causing bodily harm in office resulting in death. According to the Mannheim police chief Siegfried Kollmar, they have been suspended from duty.

Since the man’s death, the police have faced severe criticism. Videos have been circulating online showing a police officer beating a man lying on the ground in the head. It has not been clarified whether this video is real or even shows the police check in question. According to the police, the two police officers had not set their body cams on their bodies.