Hit two policemen, one dragged along several meters and injured. Shots are fired – these are the first details of a vehicle inspection on the A3 near Solingen (North Rhine-Westphalia).

The police released the first details about the incident on Tuesday evening.

Solingen – On the Ohligser Heide rest area at the A3 attacked two civil police officers on Tuesday evening (January 26) Skoda at a gas pump. When the cops die License plates checked, these turned out to be stolen out.

Solingen: When checking at the rest area – police officers approached

“The officers spoke to the driver of the car, who then responded Vehicle with the doors open resetto evade control, ”police said in a press release. Both police officers were knocked down by the doors. One of the two was dragged along for several meters and injured. The Skoda driver fled.

Langenfeld / Solingen: Large-scale operation on the A3 – police fire shots

Then shots rang out! The police aimed at the tires and fired. “To stop the vehicle and prevent it from continuing to drive and preventing other road users from endangering other road users, the police officers made use of the firearm.” Nevertheless, the driver set off with the Skoda on the BAB 3 in the direction of Cologne.

Chase after police control – civil police stop Skoda

The chase ended at the Solingen junction – after one Collision with a civil vehicle of the motorway police. The 16-year-old driver then escaped on foot over the motorway into a forest area. The 15-year-old co-driver of the Skoda driver was arrested on site.

“During the search of the allegedly stolen vehicle, the officers found other license plates reported as stolen, as well as narcotics,” the police report continued. The 16-year-old from Düsseldorf was temporarily arrested that night. The accused and his 15-year-old passenger were unharmed, the police emphasized. The investigation continued. (ml) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

