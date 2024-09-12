Police in Nashville, Tennessee, United States, thanked American artist Jon Bon Jovi and his team for personally persuading a woman to step down from the edge of the Seigenthaler pedestrian bridge and helping to bring her to safety on Tuesday evening.

“Bon Jovi helped coax her off the edge of the Cumberland River to safety.“, wrote the police on the social network X.

Police also shared a video in which the American rock legend can be seen approaching the woman, who is wearing a blue dress. He then exchanges a few words with her and, later, together with another member of his team, helps her up the railing. He then tries to comfort her and then hugs her.

Finally they manage to convince the woman and get her off the bridge. Photo:Social networks Share

Media outlets reported that Bon Jovi was at the scene recording a music video when he noticed the situation the woman was going through, but authorities did not provide details about her identity or the conversation she had with the artist.

“We all need to work together to keep each other safe”Nashville Police Chief John Drake was quoted as saying by authorities.

Local media also learned that the woman was taken to a hospital in order to receive treatment and professional attention for her mental health.

It should be remembered that the singer has a foundation called JBJ Soul Foundation, where he seeks to support people in situations of hunger and homelessness, which is why he has also been known for his concern for the community.

The artist has not yet commented on the episode.

