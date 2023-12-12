The man who died on Sunday morning when his car fell into the water in Delft is a 37-year-old man from Dordrecht. The police announced this today. The two victims found in the water later that morning are a 29-year-old woman with Colombian nationality and a 28-year-old woman with Venezuelan nationality. Research shows that they were also passengers.
Editorial Delft
Latest update:
18:03
