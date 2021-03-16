A car raced into a group of people in Leipzig, two people were fatally hit. According to the current state of knowledge, the police are assuming a traffic accident.

Update from March 16, 12 noon: How image now reported, the accident is said to have occurred at a pedestrian traffic light. A spokesman for the police confirmed to the newspaper: “The 50-year-old driver drove into the intersection area and has recorded several people who have crossed a pedestrian traffic light.” As the newspaper reports, the two injured people are said to have been seriously injured. The car is a Smart.

Police confirm two fatalities: car is racing in Leipzig in a group of people – first details known

Origin notification: Leipzig – A tragic incident occurred in the morning in Leipzig, two people were fatally hit by a car. As the police explain, a driver drove into a group of people. According to the current status, two people were killed and two other people were injured.

Emergency services are currently on Prager Strasse, corner of Franzosenallee in #Leipzig in action. There was an accident there in which several people were injured. The area has been completely blocked. We ask you to drive around this as far as possible. Follow information. pic.twitter.com/Zi62VXGKsK – Police Saxony (@PolizeiSachsen) March 16, 2021

A traffic accident is currently assumed. The current circumstances and why the 50-year-old rider drove into the group is still unclear. The driver is currently in police custody. The identity of the victims is still unclear. As Bild reports, the incident is said to have occurred around 10 a.m. at a bus stop in downtown Leipzig on Prager Strasse. The accident site was cordoned off extensively, and according to the police, a rescue helicopter is also on site.

