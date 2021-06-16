A tragic accident has now occurred in Biberach in Baden-Württemberg. A six year old girl was fatally run over by a horse trailer.

Uttenweiler – A tragic accident has now occurred in Uttenweiler in the Biberach district in Baden-Württemberg. A six-year-old girl first fell out of a moving horse trailer, then she was fatally run over. Even an immediately initiated resuscitation could no longer save the girl.

Baden-Württemberg: girl overrun by horse trailer – child dies despite resuscitation

As the police said on Wednesday, the six-year-old child was previously in the trailer that was pulled by a car. When the 43-year-old driver turned into a property on Tuesday lunchtime, according to previous knowledge, a side door of the trailer opened. The girl fell out and was then run over by the horse trailer.

Despite measures taken immediately, any help came too late for the girl. An expert should now reconstruct the exact course of the accident. As the police further explained, it was initially not known whether the driver in the accident was also the mother of the child.

