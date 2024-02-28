DThe Berlin police have confirmed that a grenade was found in the home of former suspected RAF terrorist Daniela Klette in Kreuzberg. “So far, our forensic scientists have taken a grenade out of the building on Sebastianstrasse in #Kreuzberg and rendered it harmless at another location,” the police said on Platform X on Wednesday evening. “Further items are currently being examined.” They should be removed.

In the evening, an officer from the explosive ordnance disposal service brought out an object that resembled a smaller grenade. He stowed the item in a security box in a car, as a dpa reporter observed. “It looks like a mortar shell, but it's not, but it's very close,” said a police officer.

The police had previously cleared the apartment building early in the evening and all residents had to leave their apartments. The sidewalk was closed. “Our forensic science team is currently investigating the potentially dangerous items found during the apartment search,” the police wrote on the Internet. At around 10 p.m. the exclusion zone was expanded, the entire Sebastianstrasse was cordoned off and some apartments in another building were evacuated. “A building opposite is being partially evacuated to allow additional items to be removed,” the police said.

During the course of Wednesday, the police discovered other weapons, as a spokeswoman for the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office confirmed on Wednesday evening. The “Tagesspiegel” reported on firearms found. After Klette was arrested on Monday evening, the police discovered, among other things, magazines from a pistol and cartridges.







Search for accomplices Dust and Garweg

Klette was arrested on Monday evening in her apartment on the 5th floor and was taken into custody after being identified by fingerprints. After Klette was caught, investigators also arrested another suspect in Berlin based on further unspecified information, but he was released again. Klette is supposed to lead the investigators on the trail of her accomplices Ernst-Volker Staub (69) and Burkhard Garweg (55), who are still being searched for with high pressure. Klette did not provide any information about the allegations to the responsible investigating judge at the Verden district court, as a spokeswoman for the Lower Saxony Ministry of Justice said.

The Verden public prosecutor's office accuses the three former members of the left-wing terrorist Red Army Faction (RAF) of attempted murder and a series of serious robberies in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia between 1999 and 2016. The investigators assume that the accused committed the crimes in order to get money for their underground life.