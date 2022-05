How did you feel about this matter?

In April, Johnson and his wife were fined for celebrating their birthday during lockdown; Metropolitan Police ruled out new punishments for the prime minister| Photo: EFE/EPA/Hollie Adams

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will no longer receive fines for participating in events and parties during the lockdowns adopted in the United Kingdom as a measure to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Metropolitan Police said on Thursday (19) that it had concluded investigations into events involving British government officials who broke health rules and that 126 fines had been imposed, covering all 12 events investigated. Johnson would have participated in at least six of them.

In April, he and his wife, Carrie, were notified of having attended a prime minister’s birthday party in Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence, in June 2020. Johnson apologized and said he had already paid the fine.

Opposition Labor politicians and the prime minister’s own party have called for his resignation over the incident. The Metropolitan Police said further sanctions would not be imposed on the prime minister. The fine imposed in April was 50 pounds (just over R$300).

According to information from The Guardian, the 126 fines were issued to 83 different people (that is, some received more than one penalty).

Despite not having received additional fines, Johnson still faces the risk of further attrition in the so-called Partygate – as the scandal has been dubbed – as the report of an investigation carried out by server Sue Gray is due to be released next week.