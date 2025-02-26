It was accessed by the back of a clinic where surgical interventions were carried out in unhealthy health conditions

The National Police has closed a clandestine operating room in Carabanchel (Madrid) where surgical interventions were carried out in unhealthy sanitary conditions, reaching chest increases, liposuctions and even tubal ligatures. It was accessed by the back of a clinic and a freezer has been found where roads and sanitary material with food were kept.

The head of the Central Udev of the National Police, José Ángel González Morán, and operational managers have explained in a press conference in the Canillas Police Complex that medical interventions are carried out without counting on the mandatory degree and expired medications. There are four detainees.

The clandestine operating room was accessed by the back room of a clinic that communicated with the domicile of one of the four detained women. “The conditions were really deplorable, there were for loose animals,” they have indicated.

Expired and road medications with food

The agents located expired medications, as well as invoices and records of the interventions, preoperative reports and even a freezer where they kept vials and sanitary material next to food.









Police now have knowledge that two women had to go to emergency health centers, remaining one of them admitted for several days, although the investigation remains open to locate new victims.