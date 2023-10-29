Home page World

A blue light: The police have closed Stuttgart Central Station. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

Stuttgart main station is closed. According to the police, there is currently no danger for them. Nothing more is known yet.

Stuttgart – Due to an alleged threat situation, the police have evacuated Stuttgart’s main train station. A major police operation is currently underway there, a federal police spokesman said on Sunday in Stuttgart.

The train station is closed, but there is currently no danger to the population. “Nothing has happened and nothing has been found so far,” said the spokesman. He initially did not want to give further details. Deutsche Bahn announced on X, formerly Twitter, that there could be delays and partial cancellations. dpa