A Christmas market at Benrath Palace in Düsseldorf. © IMAGO/Robert Poorten

Clearance action in Düsseldorf: The police have closed all the Christmas markets in the city because there is probably an acute threat.

Dusseldorf – The police in Dusseldorf are probably clearing all the Christmas markets in the city. The reason for this is an acute threat situation such as that picture newspaper reported. The police cleared Christmas markets, including at Corneliusplatz, at around 3 p.m.

The site has now been cleared of all visitors and security forces are on site. Entrances to the Christmas markets are also guarded by police officers. It is unclear exactly what kind of threat it is. Of the picture newspaper according to a threatening phone call. The caller therefore threatened to drive a truck to a market. More information will follow shortly. (LP)