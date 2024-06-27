Nairobi.- Police in Kenya fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse protesters who continued to gather in the capital Nairobi to protest against an unpopular economic project, despite President William Ruto’s promise not to sign the bill into law. The protests this week left several people dead and part of Parliament burned down.

The finance bill has generated fierce resistance from Kenyans struggling to afford its expenses. Protesters broke into Parliament on Tuesday, prompting police gunfire in chaos that left at least 22 people dead.

Protesters who continued to gather on Thursday said they still do not trust Ruto even though he sent the bill back to Parliament with promises of budget cuts to replace new taxes on various items and services, from the import of eggs to bank transfers.

Thursday’s protests were smaller in scale than Tuesday’s, and every attempt by protesters to gather was repulsed by police. The army is also patrolling the city.

Vice President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday urged young protesters to suspend planned protests and give dialogue a chance.

The leaderless movement began online with young people demanding that lawmakers reject proposed tax increases. It later morphed into calls for the president to resign after the bill was passed. On Tuesday, thousands of protesters stormed parliament, burning parts of the building and forcing lawmakers to flee. Police opened fire and at least 22 people were reportedly killed in the chaos.

Activists were divided over the agenda for Thursday’s protests. Boniface Mwangi urged others to march peacefully to Parliament Road where the protesters were killed to pay their respects. “Invading State House is not a solution,” he wrote on social media site X.

But Francis Gaitho, another activist, insisted that young people should march to Congress.

Activists and others warn the stakes are higher than in past protests as Ruto vowed on Tuesday to quell the unrest “at any cost.”

Analyst Javas Bigambo told The Associated Press that the discontent is partly due to Kenyans’ lack of confidence that the president will implement the austerity measures he announced Wednesday.

“Kenyans still have a problem with the economy and waste in government,” he said.

Nairobi business owners stood guard outside their shops on Thursday to prevent looting and vandalism that took place during Tuesday’s protests.

Major roads leading to key government buildings, including Parliament, have been blocked.

Outside Nairobi, protests have been reported in Mombasa, Kisumu, Migori and other major cities.

The International Monetary Fund, which had agreed with the Kenyan government on reforms to be implemented under the new fiscal plan, said on Wednesday it was concerned by the tragic events in the country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ruto on Wednesday and thanked him for taking steps to de-escalate tensions.

Washington has embraced Ruto as a welcome and stable partner in Africa.

In May, Ruto traveled to Washington on the first state visit by an African leader in 16 years. On Tuesday, as protests erupted, the United States designated Kenya as its first major non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, a largely symbolic move but one that underscores their security partnership. Also on Tuesday, hundreds of Kenyan police officers deployed to lead a multinational force against gangs in Haiti, a move that drew thanks from US President Joe Biden.