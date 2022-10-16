Police use tear gas on march against rising cost of living in Paris

In Paris, police clashed with demonstrators during a march against the rising cost of living and inaction on environmental issues. The relevant information is provided BFM TV.

It is noted that some of the participants in the march, which started in the French capital from the Place de la Nation and moved towards Place de la Bastille, clashed with law enforcement officers. So, masked people began to break the windows of restaurants and banks, after which the law enforcement officers used tear gas.

At the same time, according to the organizers, the protest has 140,000 participants. At the same time, according to the authorities, their number is 30,000. It is known that among the demands of the demonstrators – including wage increases and the suspension of electricity prices.

Earlier it became known that the inhabitants of France began to buy wool for knitting warm clothes, knitting needles and thermal underwear for offices.