Police Christmas Day has been peaceful in the Helsinki region – “Sadly and typically, home alerts have been overrepresented”

The number of tasks has been small in the police departments of Helsinki, Eastern Uusimaa and Western Uusimaa.

Christmas Day has been in the Helsinki metropolitan area mainly in peaceful terms, reports from the police departments of Helsinki, Eastern Uusimaa and Western Uusimaa on Friday early in the evening.

At six o’clock in the early evening, the Helsinki police received a report of a man who threw stones at the windows of residential houses on Sompasaari. The man verbally threatened the police with the use of a gun and more patrols were sent to the scene. The man was apprehended at half past seven from the stairwell of the apartment building.

No gun was found in the possession of the man born in 1995.

Otherwise, the number of tasks has been small, I told the Helsinki Police Department about the early evening.

“In recent years, people have celebrated Christmas Eve more than Eve or Midsummer’s Day, so Christmas Day is also expected to be more active from a police point of view,” commented Commissioner General Riku Korpela in a press release from the Helsinki Police Department earlier.

Quietly and with a small number of tasks, Christmas Day has also gone well in Eastern Uusimaa, says the commissioner on duty Björn Näse.

“Sadly and typically, home alarms have been overrepresented. Often, alarms involve alcohol in one way or another. There have been a couple of house fires, but unfortunately they are also part of Christmas, ”Näse says.

Western Uusimaa the police department told Twitter in the early evenings that Christmas Day has also been quiet and even clearly calmer in Western Uusimaa than on weekend evenings in general.

“The Penal Code no longer knows Christmas peace as a ground for aggravation, we still keep going calm and the parties small, this is how we stay healthy,” the police department’s Twitter account says.