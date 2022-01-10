In Kazakhstan, the head of the police department of the Zhambyl region, General Zhanat Suleimenov, committed suicide. This is reported on January 10 Telegram-channel ORDA.

According to journalists, after the riots, a criminal case was opened against Suleimenov, he was threatened with a tribunal.

Zhambyl oblast is one of the regions of Kazakhstan covered by protests. On January 9, the authorities reported that 153 rioters were detained in the regional center, the city of Taraz, and 10 were killed. Almost 40 people were hospitalized in the clashes.

Related materials:

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan over the rise in gas prices for cars. They escalated into riots and clashes with the security forces. The protesters demanded that the first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, leave politics.

The authorities called the protesters terrorists and detained nearly 8,000 people. At the request of President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, CSTO peacekeepers entered the country.