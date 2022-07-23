Police | Chief medical officer: The police’s illegal approach has caused dangerous situations every week, when psychotic patients have had to be left to their own devices

Jesper Ekelund, the chief physician in the psychiatry responsibility area of ​​the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district, says that the directive letter of the Police Board has aroused opposition from the beginning.

Police Board the guiding letter issued last December caused numerous dangerous situations for mental health patients before it was revoked on Friday.

On Friday, the ombudsman gave a notice to the Police Board about the letter.

The letter limited the official assistance provided by the police departments in situations where persons had to be transported against their will to the health care unit.

According to the instructions, the police provided official assistance in such situations only if the person had been sent for surveillance. However, drawing up a referral for observation requires a doctor’s examination.

The directive has led to situations where it has not been possible to treat people who need treatment, says the chief physician in charge of psychiatry in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Jesper Ekelund.

“There have been dangerous situations every week only in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district,” says Ekelund.

Jesper Ekelund is the branch manager of the Brain Center of the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district and the chief physician of the psychiatry responsibility area group.

Ekelund according to a typical situation, a psychotic person is locked in their own apartment.

The person may have, for example, dropped out of treatment or stopped taking medication. Often the person asking for help is a relative or a neighbor who knows the situation.

“It could be that the person hasn’t received food or is able to take care of himself, for example. If a person has a severe psychotic illness, without treatment, he can be very agitated or fearful,” says Ekelund.

In such a situation, a first aid unit is sent to the scene. If a person does not agree to come out of their apartment, health care cannot enter the apartment by force. Then you need help from the police, who have the right to use force.

During the past year, however, no help has been received from the police in such situations. In several situations, the nursing staff has had to leave a person in need of help to their own luck.

According to the revoked instruction, it was possible to ask the police for official help even without a surveillance referral, but without it, the police did not have the authority to restrict a person’s freedom of action, such as entering an apartment.

In practice, you could ask the police for official help during transport in a case where the patient did not need to be forced into treatment.

In one In a case known to HS, the police was asked for official help in a situation where a manic psychotic patient had threatened the nursing staff.

Psychiatric nurses had made a home visit to the patient. There had been plenty of edged weapons at home, such as daggers and swords. The patient refused to come to the reception for the preparation of the observation referral.

Official help from the police was requested for the situation. However, according to the police, the situation had appeared to be “calm”, at which point the police considered that it did not have the authority to interfere with the person’s freedom of action.

A complaint has been made to the ombudsman about the case, according to which the police should have provided official assistance and delivered the person to the health care operation unit.

When a health care professional makes a request for emergency medical care transport, an in-depth assessment of the patient’s situation has always been made. No one is taken to compulsory treatment on frivolous grounds, says Ekelund.

According to him, it is problematic if the police assess the patient’s state of health or the need for help.

“Long-term psychotic illness can look outwardly calm,” says Ekelund.

In practice, the police’s previous interpretation of the law led to a situation where it was possible for a person to get help only when the situation was visually bad.

“After all, the police themselves can arrest a person on the street if the person is obviously confused or agitated.”

In such situations, the police have the authority to use force, but the issue is no longer official assistance, but a police task.

According to Ekelund, the situation is inhumane. When the person’s unwellness is known, it should be possible to help him earlier.

When information about the Police Board’s instructions came in December, it was strongly opposed.

According to Ekelund, healthcare professionals have been unanimous about the issue from the beginning: the legal interpretation made in December is dangerous.

Negotiations were held on the matter with the Police Board. Ekelund says that the conversation turned into a rant.

“They just repeated that this is what they think is the correct interpretation of the law.”

Ekelund is satisfied that the guidelines are now in place repealed as a result of the ombudsman’s reprimands. However, it would have been better if the professionals had been listened to from the beginning.

“I hope this doesn’t happen again.”