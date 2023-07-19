Police chief Janny Knol of the East Netherlands intervenes hard after filmed, racist statements by officers during a private outing. One will be discharged, another will be transferred, she announced today in an interview with this site. Two executives who did not intervene are reprimanded, two other people involved receive a warning.
