Police Commissioner Frank Paauw has been nominated as the new chairman by the board of the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB). According to the selection committee, Paauw, who currently serves as chief commissioner of the Amsterdam police unit, is “seasoned as a leader in an exceptionally complex, socially extremely relevant force field.” One of the major challenges for the KNVB is taking action against supporters who misbehave during football matches. In recent times, objects have often been thrown onto the field and the KNVB is not always successful in banning or punishing supporters who make racist chants.

According to the committee, Paauw's involvement in football is both personal and professional: “With the police, he is, among other things, the overall portfolio holder for football and events. And through his profession, Paauw also has an international position with UEFA [de Europese voetbalbond] built a network. Moreover, he is still active as a football player with the veterans of Graaf Willem II-VAC in The Hague.”

Replacement Just Spee

Paauw must replace Just Spee, who announced in September that he would step down as chairman due to health problems. “The cliché is that health comes before everything, which unfortunately also applies to my situation,” he wrote at the time. The intention is for Paauw to start work from June 1, but his appointment must first be confirmed by the members of the KNVB.

The selection committee that Paauw selected consisted of “a broad delegation” from Dutch football, with representation from the Eredivisie, the Kitchen Champion Division, the professional football supervisory board, the amateur football members' council and the amateur football supervisory board.

