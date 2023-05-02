In Crimea, the police hit the head of a Russian, shooting at the wheels of his foreign car

In Crimea, investigators are investigating the circumstances of a fatal police chase. About this on Tuesday, May 2, informs regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the publication, the patrol crew noticed a foreign car near a grocery store in the village of Blizhnee, in which there were two Russians with obvious signs of intoxication. When the police demanded to stop, the driver stepped on the gas. The chase began. The policeman fired a warning shot and then started shooting at the wheels. The car driven by a drunken scorcher lost control and crashed into a lamppost, after which it overturned. The driver died at the scene due to a bullet wound to the head.

According to preliminary data, the cause of death was a ricochet – a bullet bounced off the car body into the head of a 55-year-old deceased. His 48-year-old friend received numerous injuries and was taken to the hospital. Automotive technical, ballistic and other examinations have been appointed in order to establish in detail the circumstances of the incident. The actions of all participants in the incident will be given a legal assessment.

